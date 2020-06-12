Search

Advanced search

Kayaks stolen from garden next to River Waveney

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 June 2020

Ditchingham, along the River Waveney. Information is being sought after two kayaks were stolen. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Ditchingham, along the River Waveney. Information is being sought after two kayaks were stolen. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Thieves stole two kayaks and paddles from a garden on the River Waveney.

Police are seeking witnesses after the theft of two blue kayaks and two paddles in Ditchingham, on the River Waveney.

You may also want to watch:

The theft happened between 7pm and 9pm on Monday, June 8.

Detailing the marine crime in a post on the BroadsBeat Twitter page, the Norfolk Police BroadsBeat team Tweeted: “Ditchingham - two stolen kayaks and paddles from garden next to River Waveney between 7-9pm on June 8.”

Anyone who witnessed the theft, or if you have any information about where the kayaks are now, please contact Norfolk Police BroadsBeat team on 101 quoting crime number 36/37465/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police investigate after trees in Norwich drilled and filled with diesel

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at a school in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

East of England ‘R’ number is lowest in the country

On Friday, the Government Office for Science said the R value in England is 0.8-1.0. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

See inside this unique new-build bungalow for sale for £425,000

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Police hunting for driver of stolen van after crash in Norfolk village

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Kayaks stolen from garden next to River Waveney

Ditchingham, along the River Waveney. Information is being sought after two kayaks were stolen. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Norfolk man charged with drug supply after £30k of heroin seized

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Overnight closures for Norwich’s ring road moved after weather delayed work

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road. Pic: Archant.
Drive 24