Kayaks stolen from garden next to River Waveney

Ditchingham, along the River Waveney. Information is being sought after two kayaks were stolen. Picture: Andrew Atterwill (c) copyright newzulu.com

Thieves stole two kayaks and paddles from a garden on the River Waveney.

Police are seeking witnesses after the theft of two blue kayaks and two paddles in Ditchingham, on the River Waveney.

The theft happened between 7pm and 9pm on Monday, June 8.

Detailing the marine crime in a post on the BroadsBeat Twitter page, the Norfolk Police BroadsBeat team Tweeted: “Ditchingham - two stolen kayaks and paddles from garden next to River Waveney between 7-9pm on June 8.”

Anyone who witnessed the theft, or if you have any information about where the kayaks are now, please contact Norfolk Police BroadsBeat team on 101 quoting crime number 36/37465/20.