Kawasaki motorbike stolen from layby following breakdown on busy road

PUBLISHED: 15:29 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 27 August 2019

The red and black Kawasaki that was stolen after it broke down on the A12 at Henstead on August 26 when the coolant pipe burst. Picture: Courtesy of Lowestoft Police

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a motorbike was stolen from a layby on the A12.

Police are seeking information after the red and black Kawasaki was stolen after breaking down near Henstead on Monday, August 26.

A police spokesman said: "The male victim, in his 60s, reported that the bike had been stolen following it breaking down on the A12 after the coolant pipe burst.

"He left it in a layby to recover it later, but when he returned at about 2.20pm - an hour later - it had gone."

Anyone who witnessed the theft or who knows of the bike's whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/51208/19.

You can also visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

