Kawasaki motorbike stolen from layby following breakdown on busy road

The red and black Kawasaki that was stolen after it broke down on the A12 at Henstead on August 26 when the coolant pipe burst. Picture: Courtesy of Lowestoft Police Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a motorbike was stolen from a layby on the A12.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking information after the red and black Kawasaki was stolen after breaking down near Henstead on Monday, August 26.

A police spokesman said: "The male victim, in his 60s, reported that the bike had been stolen following it breaking down on the A12 after the coolant pipe burst.

"He left it in a layby to recover it later, but when he returned at about 2.20pm - an hour later - it had gone."

Anyone who witnessed the theft or who knows of the bike's whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/51208/19.

You can also visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.