Man found at bottom of cliffs admits manslaughter of wife

A 55-year-old man found with serious injuries at the bottom of cliffs in Norfolk has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Kaushik Solanki, who was found to be suffering from a major depressive disorder, admitted the charge – which relates to the death of his wife Manisha Solanki – at Leicester Crown Court, where he gave evidence via video link in a wheelchair with metal surgical braces on his legs.

A major air-sea rescue operation was launched after a man was seen to fall from the cliffs near the lighthouse at Hunstanton.

On April 15 last year, a call was made by a member of their family to Leicestershire Police, stating they were concerned for their welfare.

Officers went to the address in Tennis Court Drive in Humberstone, in the eastern outskirts of Leicester, and forced entry - finding Mrs Solanki dead having suffered a serious head injury.

A short time later, a call was received from Norfolk Constabulary to say Solanki had been found with life-threatening injuries on rocks at the bottom of the cliffs in Hunstanton.

A coastguard helicopter winched Solanki to safety on a stretcher, before he was flown to hospital by air ambulance.

Officers in Cambridgeshire – where Solanki had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital to receive treatment – arrested him on suspicion of murder two days later.

However, he was released on bail while he received medical care for several months afterwards. In December, following his release, he was charged with the murder of Manisha, 49.

Det Insp Jenni Heggs, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, was the senior investigating officer. She said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with friends and family of the Solankis at this very difficult time.

“During our investigation, it was determined that Kaushik Solanki was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning which led to him taking his wife’s life.

"While I appreciate today’s outcome will not bring Manisha back, I hope it will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”

Kaushik Solanki is due to appear for sentencing on Monday, July 25.