News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man found at bottom of cliffs admits manslaughter of wife

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:48 PM July 11, 2022
Hunstanton rescue

The air ambulance takes off from the cliff top car park to fly the injured man to hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

A 55-year-old man found with serious injuries at the bottom of cliffs in Norfolk has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Kaushik Solanki, who was found to be suffering from a major depressive disorder, admitted the charge – which relates to the death of his wife Manisha Solanki – at Leicester Crown Court, where he gave evidence via video link in a wheelchair with metal surgical braces on his legs.  

A major air-sea rescue operation was launched after a man was seen to fall from the cliffs near the lighthouse at Hunstanton. 

Hunstanton rescue

A coastguard helicopter was called in to winch the injured man off the beach at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

On April 15 last year, a call was made by a member of their family to Leicestershire Police, stating they were concerned for their welfare.

Officers went to the address in Tennis Court Drive in Humberstone, in the eastern outskirts of Leicester, and forced entry - finding Mrs Solanki dead having suffered a serious head injury.

A short time later, a call was received from Norfolk Constabulary to say Solanki had been found with life-threatening injuries on rocks at the bottom of the cliffs in Hunstanton.

A coastguard helicopter winched Solanki to safety on a stretcher, before he was flown to hospital by air ambulance. 

Hunstanton rescue

Emergency services were called to Old Hunstanton just after 9.15am - Credit: Chris Bishop

Most Read

  1. 1 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
  2. 2 Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night
  3. 3 Car and motorbike crash closes road through Norfolk town
  1. 4 River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and abstraction
  2. 5 Seven fire crews called to fire in the open near Norfolk town
  3. 6 Town centre jewellery shop set to close after 20 years
  4. 7 High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve
  5. 8 Butcher hailed for feeding firefighters as they fought fierce blaze
  6. 9 New Norfolk paddleboarding firm gearing up for busy summer
  7. 10 'We're full' - Hospital's relentless pressure laid bare by boss

Officers in Cambridgeshire – where Solanki had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital to receive treatment – arrested him on suspicion of murder two days later.

However, he was released on bail while he received medical care for several months afterwards. In December, following his release, he was charged with the murder of Manisha, 49.

Hunstanton rescue

The drama happened near the lighthouse and the cliff top cafe - Credit: Chris Bishop

Det Insp Jenni Heggs, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, was the senior investigating officer. She said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with friends and family of the Solankis at this very difficult time.

“During our investigation, it was determined that Kaushik Solanki was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning which led to him taking his wife’s life.

"While I appreciate today’s outcome will not bring Manisha back, I hope it will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”

Kaushik Solanki is due to appear for sentencing on Monday, July 25.

Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music | Special Report

Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?

Joel Adams

person
Jessie Buckley and Graham Cole have both recently moved to Norfolk. 

5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich.Pictur

Gallery

A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon