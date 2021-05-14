Woman bit female police officer after neighbour dispute arrest

Published: 1:58 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM May 14, 2021

A woman has admitted biting a police officer after she was arrested following a disturbance involving her neighbour.

Katie Lamb, 30, of Munhaven Close, Mundesley, appeared at Norwich Crown Court and admitted assaulting an emergency worker while in the execution of their duty, on June 24, last year.

She also admitted causing actual bodily harm to her neighbour and threatening behaviour on the same date.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said the bite was inflicted on the female police officer as Lamb was being transported to the police station.

Mr Vass said that the bite did not cause breakage to the skin, but did inflict considerable pain to the officer.

Rob Pollington, for Lamb, asked for pre-sentence reports in the case.

Recorder John Hardy adjourned Lamb's case for reports until June 21 and told Lamb: "These are both bad attacks."

