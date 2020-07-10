Woman who attacked police officers has sentencing delayed
PUBLISHED: 13:52 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 10 July 2020
A woman who attacked two police officers while being arrested which resulted in one of them being seriously hurt has had her case adjourned.
Katherine Hall, 23, admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker and another charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. She is also said to be in breach of a court order.
It follows an incident at Scratby, on April 25, last year, when she attacked and injured two officers, which resulted in serious injuries to one of the female police officers.
Hall appeared at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court but was told her sentencing would have to be adjourned until July 22 for further information to be obtained.
One of the officers, who was injured, is planning to read her victim impact statement at the sentencing of Hall.
Jude Durr appeared for the prosecution and Rob Pollington, for Hall.
