Pregnant woman held baseball bat with knife strapped on the end

A pregnant woman armed with a baseball bat with a knife strapped to the end was caught on camera after she threatened a restaurant worker.

Katherine Hall, 22, was sitting on steps with the weapon at a back of an Indian restaurant, in Hunstanton, but when a member of staff asked her to leave, Norwich Crown Court heard she told him: "You see this. I'm going to hurt you if you don't leave me alone."

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said when the woman did then eventually move away the staff member, who had taken a photo on his phone of her holding the weapon, contacted police about what happened.

Ms Sheerin said Hall was arrested shortly afterwards as officers were able to identify her from the photo and the weapon was recovered, which was a child's bat with a knife taped to it.

Ms Sheerin said that when asked about the incident, Hall seemed to think it was funny.

The victim said the incident left him feeling shaken and uneasy.

Hall admitted making a threat while in possession of an offensive weapon on September 16 this year.

The court heard that Hall had been staying at a refuge, in Hunstanton, at the time of the offence.

Charles Kellett, for Hall, said that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of the offence which meant she had to stop taking prescribed medicine for her attention deficit disorder.

He said she had a troubled background and said: "Because of her pregnancy she was not able to continue with her medication."

He said she deserved credit for her plea and said she was worried about giving birth while serving a sentence. He said: "She is petrified about the thought of giving birth in a custodial institution."

Judge Katharine Moore sentenced Hall to 12 months, suspended for 21 months, and told Hall that she had her barrister to thank that she was not going straight to jail.

She told Hall: "This was an extremely concerning piece of behaviour."

However she accepted that Hall had not used the weapon and had been some distance away when she made the threats to the restaurant worker.

She said Hall was also shortly to give birth to her first child.

Judge Moore said the public would be better protected if Hall engaged with probation to get help.