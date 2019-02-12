Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘I will refuse to go to prison’ - Man on run having been handed jail sentence

PUBLISHED: 17:01 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 18 February 2019

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018. Picture: Karl Foster/Facebook

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018. Picture: Karl Foster/Facebook

Archant

A man who is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a flight last year has pleaded his innocence - and insisted he will not hand himself in.

Karl Foster, of Kings Road, Gorleston, was jailed for six months by an Isleworth Crown Court jury on Friday, February 15.

Having skipped bail, Foster was convicted in absence of being drunk on board a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Heathrow on February 2 last year.

But now the 37-year-old has contacted this newspaper to put his side of the story across, which he claims he has not been able to do.

He said the case had ruined his life and he was now “bouncing around the UK” to avoid going to prison.

Foster claims he suffered a mental breakdown on the flight having witnessed a taxi driver run over a pedestrian less than a month earlier in Delhi, India.

He insists he was not breathalysed on the flight and will “refuse to go to prison”.

However, he did not reveal his current location.

Foster said: “The fact is I had a mental breakdown flying home and was just exhausted from not sleeping for three weeks.

“I was haunted by what I witnessed and still have nightmares now.”

He has been on the run since jumping bail and failing to appear for his trial in London.

He claims he did not have enough money to pay for a place to stay and would have been homeless while the trial was taking place.

Foster had appeared via videolink at a pre-trial hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He asked: “How can I take action against the airline for failing in its duty of care?

“All because I had one pint in Bahrain? This is a waste of resources, money. It’s stupid.

“Someone has a mental breakdown on a plane and they are charged. Is that it?

“This is absolutely ridiculous. I spent three weeks in India after someone was run over in front of me by my taxi driver.

“I was tired, I was fragile, I had not slept for three weeks. They filled me with vodka and I had a meltdown.”

Foster was sentenced to an extra 14 days to run consecutively with the six months for breaching his bail.

This newspaper has contacted Norfolk Police to pass on this information.

If you have any information relating to Foster’s whereabouts, call police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Police search for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts

Police are appealing for video footage. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Meet Start-Rite’s first-ever female CEO

New Start-Rite CEO Kate Tansley says that you can be a great mum and a great boss too. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

Nurse’s warning after pacemaker triggered severe allergic reaction despite her warning to doctors

Chandra Taylor is allergic to all metals except gold, she has now been waiting for her new pace-maker over 7 months. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists