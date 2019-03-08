Woman to face trial over alleged theft of £93,000 from her elderly mother

A 46-year-old Norfolk woman will go on trial accused of stealing £93,000 from her elderly mother.

Karen Wakeling, of School Road, Heacham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, September 5.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence, which was allegedly committed over a nine-year period between November 1, 2009 and August 1, 2018.

The defendant, who was born on September 16, 1972, is charged with one count of theft.

She was released on bail until the start of a five-day trial next year, which is due to begin on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Norwich Crown Court.