Search

Advanced search

Woman to face trial over alleged theft of £93,000 from her elderly mother

PUBLISHED: 17:05 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 05 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 46-year-old Norfolk woman will go on trial accused of stealing £93,000 from her elderly mother.

Karen Wakeling, of School Road, Heacham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, September 5.

You may also want to watch:

She pleaded not guilty to the offence, which was allegedly committed over a nine-year period between November 1, 2009 and August 1, 2018.

The defendant, who was born on September 16, 1972, is charged with one count of theft.

She was released on bail until the start of a five-day trial next year, which is due to begin on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Norwich Crown Court.

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing girl denies any sexual contact with her, jury hears

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant

Dogged determination helps sniff out one of Norfolk’s most wanted

Police Dog Daley. PIC: NS POLICE DOGS TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists