Beccles burglar jailed after entering unlocked home via back door

A man has been jailed for three years for entering a home through an unlocked rear door during a burglary in Beccles.

Kane Platten, 33, of New College Close in Gorleston, was jailed at Norwich Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, July 26) after he pleaded guilty to burglary.

It comes after he entered an unlocked property on Hungate in Beccles via the back door on July 3, 2021.

He was disturbed by the occupant and then fled the scene after stealing nothing.

Following enquiries, Platten was arrested and taken into custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and he was subsequently charged with burglary.

The court heard Platten was a repeat offender with an extensive criminal history for theft and burglary offences.

DC Anne-Marie Davison said: “This is a significant term of imprisonment for a prolific and repeat offender and I’m glad the court have recognised the trauma and disruption caused by this type of criminality with such a robust custodial sentence.

“We’d remind all householders to ensure their properties are kept secure at all times as many burglars are opportunistic – looking to exploit open windows or doors left ajar.

"These lapses in security - such as doors and windows left open or property left on display – can end up creating a lot of distress, heartbreak and frustration.”