Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting
PUBLISHED: 14:24 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 04 January 2019
Archant Norfolk 2018
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Norwich last year.
Kallum Eastall, 18 and of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court via video link this afternoon (Friday) at 2.30pm.
The charge relates to an incident in Adelaide Street/West End Street on June 27, 2018 when a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the backside.
Comments have been disabled on this article.