Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

PUBLISHED: 14:24 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 04 January 2019

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Norwich last year.

Kallum Eastall, 18 and of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court via video link this afternoon (Friday) at 2.30pm.

The charge relates to an incident in Adelaide Street/West End Street on June 27, 2018 when a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the backside.

