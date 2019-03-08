Search

Advanced search

Teenager denies making knife threats in disturbance at housing estate

PUBLISHED: 12:17 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 18 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager has denied threatening two people with a knife in Dereham.

Kallum Attride, 19, formerly of Market Street, Thetford, pleaded not guilty to two counts of threatening a person in South Green Gardens on August 19 this year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that a trial was expected to take about two days.

Andrew Oliver appeared for Attride, who was smartly dressed in a jacket and tie.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Anthony Bate granted Attride conditional bail, which includes the condition not to enter Dereham.

Judge Bate fixed a trial for January 22 next year.

Attride was arrested just after 11.30pm after police were called to the area following reports of threats being made with a knife after an incident which disturbed a Dereham housing estate.

No one was injured as a result of the late-night incident.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Firefighters tackle blazes at home and charity shop in same street

Police outside the Break charity shop on Cromer Road. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists