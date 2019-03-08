Teenager denies making knife threats in disturbance at housing estate
PUBLISHED: 12:17 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 18 September 2019
A teenager has denied threatening two people with a knife in Dereham.
Kallum Attride, 19, formerly of Market Street, Thetford, pleaded not guilty to two counts of threatening a person in South Green Gardens on August 19 this year.
Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that a trial was expected to take about two days.
Andrew Oliver appeared for Attride, who was smartly dressed in a jacket and tie.
Judge Anthony Bate granted Attride conditional bail, which includes the condition not to enter Dereham.
Judge Bate fixed a trial for January 22 next year.
Attride was arrested just after 11.30pm after police were called to the area following reports of threats being made with a knife after an incident which disturbed a Dereham housing estate.
No one was injured as a result of the late-night incident.
