Teenager denies making knife threats in disturbance at housing estate

A teenager has denied threatening two people with a knife in Dereham.

Kallum Attride, 19, formerly of Market Street, Thetford, pleaded not guilty to two counts of threatening a person in South Green Gardens on August 19 this year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that a trial was expected to take about two days.

Andrew Oliver appeared for Attride, who was smartly dressed in a jacket and tie.

Judge Anthony Bate granted Attride conditional bail, which includes the condition not to enter Dereham.

Judge Bate fixed a trial for January 22 next year.

Attride was arrested just after 11.30pm after police were called to the area following reports of threats being made with a knife after an incident which disturbed a Dereham housing estate.

No one was injured as a result of the late-night incident.