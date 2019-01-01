Search

Jury to decide if pensioner killed his wife

PUBLISHED: 08:47 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 16 December 2019

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

East Anglia News Service

A jury will today decide whether an 82-year-old man, who has been deemed not fit to stand trial, killed his wife.

Brooke pensioner Michael Hubbard was charged with the murder of Hilda Hubbard, known as Frances, after the 76-year-old was found stabbed to death on September 23 2018.

Following the incident Mr Hubbard was detained under the Mental Health Act.

In September, Norwich Crown Court ruled Hubbard was not fit to stand trial after hearing psychiatric evidence and that he had been diagnosed with advanced dementia with Lewy bodies.

At the time, Lori Tucker, mitigating, referred to a psychiatric report which said Hubbard did not understand the charges he was facing and would not be able to follow proceedings, should the case go to trial.

Hubbard has been on bail in a secure hospital in Surrey since June and a jury will be formed to decide if he killed her.

Regardless of the verdict he will remain in hospital.

Shortly after Mrs Hubbard's death, a neighbour, who did not wish to be named, described how the pair would go out together up to three times a day, walking "arm in arm", and often had Sunday lunch at a local pub.

Mrs Hubbard, who was a member of the Women's Institute, used to attend meetings at Alpington and the couple would regularly go to the pub there and to the Railway Tavern pub in Poringland for Sunday dinner.

After Mrs Hubbard's death bouquets of flowers were left outside the couple's Brooke home, one of which had a note which read: "Be at peace dear Frances X."

