Jury sworn in to try murder trial after man stabbed to death
- Credit: Archant
A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a man accused of the murder of a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck following a disturbance in a Norfolk town.
Police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2 following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck.
Officers arrived to find the man, who has since been identified as Thomas Moore, on nearby Bacton Road.
He died at the scene.
Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has denied murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (April 26) for the start of his trial.
He appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and white face mask which he kept on during the proceedings.
A jury of eight men and four women were sworn in to try the case.
They will return tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27) when the case will be opened.
Most Read
- 1 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 2 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
- 3 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
- 4 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
- 5 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 6 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
- 7 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
- 8 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
- 9 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
- 10 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Elizabeth Marsh QC for the defence.
As previously reported the victim’s family have described Mr Moore as a “gentle soul” in a tribute to him.
A statement from his family said: “He was a gentle soul with a free spirit who will be greatly missed by his family. We would ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”