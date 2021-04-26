Jury sworn in to try murder trial after man stabbed to death

Published: 11:55 AM April 26, 2021

Matthew Constantinou, 42, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court after denying the murder of Thomas Moore in North Walsham - Credit: Archant

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a man accused of the murder of a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck following a disturbance in a Norfolk town.

Police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2 following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers arrived to find the man, who has since been identified as Thomas Moore, on nearby Bacton Road.

He died at the scene.

Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has denied murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (April 26) for the start of his trial.

He appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and white face mask which he kept on during the proceedings.

A jury of eight men and four women were sworn in to try the case.

They will return tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27) when the case will be opened.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Elizabeth Marsh QC for the defence.

As previously reported the victim’s family have described Mr Moore as a “gentle soul” in a tribute to him.

A statement from his family said: “He was a gentle soul with a free spirit who will be greatly missed by his family. We would ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”