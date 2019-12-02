Jury sworn in to try woman accused of murder of her husband

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A jury has been sworn into try the case of a woman accused of the murder of her husband in Wymondham.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town late on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post mortem examination determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has been charged with the murder of her husband.

She has pleaded not guilty to murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday for the start of her trial.

A jury of eight men and four women was selected and sworn in on Monday afternoon and will return on Tuesday for the opening of the case.