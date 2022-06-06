News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to stand trial accused of wounding in city

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:56 PM June 6, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Paul Franey has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of wounding with intent - Credit: Archant

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a man who has been accused of wounding with intent.

Paul Franey, 22, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 6) having pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.

The offence is said to have happened in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24 2018.

A jury of 10 men and two women has been sworn in to try the case, which is expected to last up to five days.

The case is due to be opened by Jude Durr, prosecuting, later this afternoon.

Stephen Spence defends Franey, of Verdens Lane, Wymondham.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A street party to commemorate The Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Updated

All Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events changing plans due to forecast rain

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home

Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has iss

Norfolk Live News

Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon