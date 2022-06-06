Paul Franey has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of wounding with intent - Credit: Archant

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a man who has been accused of wounding with intent.

Paul Franey, 22, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 6) having pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.

The offence is said to have happened in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24 2018.

A jury of 10 men and two women has been sworn in to try the case, which is expected to last up to five days.

The case is due to be opened by Jude Durr, prosecuting, later this afternoon.

Stephen Spence defends Franey, of Verdens Lane, Wymondham.