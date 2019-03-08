Jury sent out to consider verdicts in Great Yarmouth drugs conspiracy trial

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A jury in the trial of five people accused of being involved in a drugs conspiracy which flooded Great Yarmouth with cocaine and heroin have been sent out to consider their verdicts.

The “Deano” phone line was used by the county lines gang to target known drug users in Yarmouth between May 2017 and June, last year, and is alleged to have heavily relied on the use of mobile phones to advertise the drugs.

Five people have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of being involved in the conspiracy.

William Donkoh, 31, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney, Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, and Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth.

The jury were sent out to consider their verdicts in the case at just before 12.20pm on Thursday (March 14).