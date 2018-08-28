Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Jury sent out to consider verdict in Norwich builder trial

PUBLISHED: 10:41 31 January 2019

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Copyright: Archant 2019

A jury in the trial of builder accused of leaving customers out of pocket and with shoddy or unfinished building work has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

John Miller, of Three Mile Lane, Costessey, specialises in house extensions, but customers have complained about nine of his projects, costing £250,000 in total.

The 46-year-old is on trial at Norwich Crown Court for fraudulent trading and money laundering, which he denies.

The prosecution has been brought by Norfolk County Council trading standards.

Judge Stephen Holt summed up the case to the jury of eight men and four women on Wednesday (January 30) afternoon and sent them out to consider their verdicts at just after 10.12am today (Thursday, January 31).

Miller’s wife Catherine, 38 had faced a single count of money laundering, which was a joint charge with her husband, but she was cleared on the direction of Judge Holt earlier in the trial.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists