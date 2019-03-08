Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jury sent out to consider verdicts in Norwich knife attack trial

PUBLISHED: 15:24 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 21 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A jury in the trial of a 19-year-old accused of being involved in a knife attack on a man in a Norwich flat has been sent out to consider verdicts.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the victim needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg after he was attacked by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road.

David Wilson, prosecuting, has told the jury of seven women and five men that the victim was set upon by three youths on September 28 last year but they returned armed with weapons to carry out a second, more serious attack.

That only ended when the victim’s sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him.

Brandon Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, has gone on trial after he denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim and also causing actual bodily harm to the victim’s sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

Green refused to take the stand to give evidence in the case himself.

Judge Alice Robinson told the jury they should seek to reach unanimous verdicts in the trial after she finished summing up the case this afternoon (Thursday, March 21).

The jury were sent out to start their deliberations at 3.03pm.

Green had not given evidence in the case but she told jurors that was the defendant’s right not to give evidence.

She told them that they must not assume he was guilty just because he did not give evidence.

Earlier, closing speeches were given by Mr Wilson, prosecuting, and Daniel Taylor, defending.

Mr Wilson said the defendant was identified by the victim’s sister who she had known for about two to three years as she had supplied both her and her brother with drugs.

He said the defendant was a drug dealer who discovered he had been “shortchanged” by the victim.

Mr Wilson asked the jury what does a drug dealer who has been shortchanged do?

He asked the jury whether you “walk away and say ‘that’s all rather unfortunate’” or do you “leave a mark”.

He said: “The defendant is a drug dealer and part and parcel of that is to enforce debt and send out a message that he can’t be short changed or taken advantage of”.

Mr Wilson said drug dealing was a business that needed customers and “customers that pay”.

Mr Taylor, defending, said the victim’s sister had a grudge against the defendant who she did not like and has given evidence against him in order to “get back at him for other grievances”.

He also said that apart from a finger print there was “no forensic evidence to link Brandon Green to this attack”.

He said the attack was not sophisticated but “frenzied, spontaneous and violent”.

He said there was “blood everywhere” yet nothing had been evidenced by the prosecution to link his client to the victim.

The jury has already been told that two defendants, Connor Farley, 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have admitted their involvement in the case.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Huge question mark over Anglia Square revamp after government decides to intervene

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Fears schoolchildren will be put in danger by Norwich ring road changes

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists