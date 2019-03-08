Jury sent out again to consider verdicts in Great Yarmouth drugs conspiracy

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

The jury in the trial involving a London gang accused of flooding Great Yarmouth with heroin and cocaine has been sent out again to consider its verdicts.

The jury, which first went out on Thursday, were sent home for the weekend on Friday, but have now returned to resume its deliberations following the six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The court has heard how the county lines gang heavily relied on texts using a phone line called the “Deano line” to target known drug users in the town.

The defendants are William Donkoh, 31, of Brooksby’s Walk in Hackney; Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney; Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, in Great Yarmouth; Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, in Norwich; and Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, who have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth.