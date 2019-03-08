Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jury sent out again to consider verdicts in Great Yarmouth drugs conspiracy

PUBLISHED: 10:32 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 18 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

The jury in the trial involving a London gang accused of flooding Great Yarmouth with heroin and cocaine has been sent out again to consider its verdicts.

The jury, which first went out on Thursday, were sent home for the weekend on Friday, but have now returned to resume its deliberations following the six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The court has heard how the county lines gang heavily relied on texts using a phone line called the “Deano line” to target known drug users in the town.

The defendants are William Donkoh, 31, of Brooksby’s Walk in Hackney; Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney; Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, in Great Yarmouth; Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, in Norwich; and Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, who have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Coroner to rule on whether action must be taken to prevent further deaths similar to Wymondham teenager

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned from Norwich City’s rugged Rotherham win

The rain comes down as Max Aarons takes possession during Norwich City's 2-1 victory at Rotherham United, to extend their lead at the Championship summit. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Coroner to rule on whether action must be taken to prevent further deaths similar to Wymondham teenager

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned from Norwich City’s rugged Rotherham win

The rain comes down as Max Aarons takes possession during Norwich City's 2-1 victory at Rotherham United, to extend their lead at the Championship summit. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Norwich retailer purchases sportswear competitor

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists