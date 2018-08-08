Jury sent home in trial of an elderly driver involved in fatal A47 crash

Published: 5:37 PM August 8, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A jury in the trial of an elderly driver accused of causing the death of his travelling companion in a crash on the A47 have been sent home for the night after failing to reach a verdict.

Retired teacher Leonard Birtles, 91, was driving home after a holiday in Great Yarmouth when the accident happened on July 12, 2015, near the Hardwick roundabout at King's Lynn.

Norwich Crown Court heard his Mercedes drifted across the road colliding with two cars before ending up in a ditch.

Birtles' 85-year-old travelling companion and front-seat passenger Joan Jackson died from the injuries she received.

Birtles, of Chichester Road in Cleethorpes, has denied causing death by careless driving.

The jury will resume its deliberations at 10am on Thursday.