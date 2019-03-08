Jury sent home as Norwich attempted murder trial adjourned

The trial of a man accused of the attempted murder of another man in Norwich has been adjourned until Wednesday (May 1).

Ashley Anderson, 26, from London, is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court after pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Andy Peters after a stabbing in Godric Place, Norwich on November 21 last year.

A jury of eight women and four men have been sworn in and the trial was expected to get underway at 10.30am on Tuesday (April 30).

But Judge Stephen Holt, who had already adjourned the case earlier in the day told the jury that there was another delay in the case.

Judge Holt said that they always tried to make sure that everyone in front of the court had a fair trial.

He said: “That's what we're trying to do here but that means having to rely on your patience.”

He said they could not do any more on Tuesday and was sending them home with the case expected to resume at 10.30am on Wednesday.