Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jury sent home as Norwich attempted murder trial adjourned

PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 30 April 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

The trial of a man accused of the attempted murder of another man in Norwich has been adjourned until Wednesday (May 1).

Ashley Anderson, 26, from London, is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court after pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Andy Peters after a stabbing in Godric Place, Norwich on November 21 last year.

A jury of eight women and four men have been sworn in and the trial was expected to get underway at 10.30am on Tuesday (April 30).

You may also want to watch:

But Judge Stephen Holt, who had already adjourned the case earlier in the day told the jury that there was another delay in the case.

Judge Holt said that they always tried to make sure that everyone in front of the court had a fair trial.

He said: “That's what we're trying to do here but that means having to rely on your patience.”

He said they could not do any more on Tuesday and was sending them home with the case expected to resume at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Most Read

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fears for the future of one of Norwich’s most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

How review sites work and why you shouldn’t rely on them - Yarmouth B&B owner explains the pros and cons

Gary and Julie Smith run the highly-rated B&B Kilbrannan Guest House, Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists