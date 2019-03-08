Jury sent out in trial of lorry driver accused of causing fatal crash

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A jury in the trial of a lorry driver accused of causing death by dangerous driving following a head-on crash near Thetford have been sent out to consider verdicts in the case.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Ware, 29, a father-of two from Foulden, near Thetford, died less than half an hour after the crash with Grigore Anton’s Scania truck on October 9, last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Anton, a self-employed lorry driver from Romania, was travelling from Birmingham to Belgium in his personally owned truck, before he had stopped off at Foulden to purchase tyres from an eBay seller.

He was then driving south towards Northwold in his left-hand drive truck when the accident happened and Peter Gair, prosecuting, claimed that Anton was driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred with Mr Ware’s Daihatsu 4X4, which happened at around 6.35pm.

The jury of five men and seven women have been told that Anton, 46, has never denied being the driver of the lorry but has denied causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Ware following the crash on the Foulden Road.

Jurors were sent out to consider their verdicts in the case at just after mid-day by Judge Stephen Holt after he had summed up the case.

Judge Holt said the prosecution assert the defendant had been driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened.

He said the defence claim that as Anton approached the bend, at about 30mph, the victim was travelling very fast in the middle of the road.

They say Anton had braked and had moved to the wrong side of the road to try and avoid an accident but that the victim had done the same which is why the crash occurred.

Judge Holt told the jury the only verdict he can accept at the moment is a unanimous one on which all 12 of them were agreed.

The trial continues.