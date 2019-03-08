Jury retires to consider verdict in attempted murder trial

A jury has retired to consider their verdicts in the case of a teenager accused of attempted murder.

Shanice Myers, 19, attacked her mother's partner Daniel Paul armed with two knives on the evening of May 5.

Myers has told Norwich Crown Court of a history of abuse and violence Mr Paul used to inflict on her mother.

And under cross-examination on Thursday, Myers said she feared he was "going to end up doing something terrible to her" when she heard them arguing.

"Both of them was arguing and it was getting aggressive and heated," she said.

Robin Griffiths, prosecuting, said it was a "sustained, brutal attack" on an unarmed man after Myers had drunk a small bottle of vodka.

Myers, of Proctors Close, Lynn, is accused of the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.

Myers is also charged with wounding with intent on the same date.

She has denied both offences.

A jury of nine men and three women retired to consider verdicts at 2.30pm and were sent home at 4,30pm.