Jury in trial of woman accused of £90k fraud retire to consider verdict

PUBLISHED: 15:29 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 30 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A jury has been sent out in the trial of a woman accused of stealing almost £90,000 from her elderly mother who suffered from dementia.

Karen Wakeling, 47, is said to have breached her position of trust over a 10-year period while having power of attorney over the affairs of her mother, who is in her 80s and has dementia.

Norwich Crown Court has been told by the prosecution that Wakeling made a series of transactions, taking money from her mother's account to fund holidays, pay off debts and even use towards her 40th birthday party at a hotel in Hunstanton.

But giving evidence on Thursday (January 30) Wakeling, of School Road, Heacham, said her mum knew about what was happening.

She has denied fraud in that she abused her position of trust as the holder of power of attorney between October 2009, and June 2019.

The jury was sent out to verdicts at just after 2.30pm on Thursday (January 30) following closing speeches.

