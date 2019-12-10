Norwich jury resumes deliberations in robbery and carjacking trial

A jury is continuing to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich as well as a number of other offences, including robbery and possession of firearms in south Norfolk.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, is accused of being involved in a carjacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, on June 10.

Alam has also denied robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority on the same date.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that Alam is alleged to have carried out the offences with another man, Christy Cartman, who has already pleaded guilty to the offences.

The jury was initially sent out yesterday (Monday, December 9) afternoon before being sent home last night.

They were sent out to resume deliberations in at 10.36am today (December 10).