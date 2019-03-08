Jurors hearing trial of teenager accused of brutally attacking homeless woman sent out to consider verdict

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A jury hearing a trial of a teenager who is alleged to have brtually attacked a homeless woman sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth has gone out to consider its verdict.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reece Finch, 18, is accused of carrying out the unprovoked attack on the 63-year-old woman as she was preparing to settle down for the night in an alleyway off the Market Place in Great Yarmouth, in the early hours of October 12, last year.

John Morgans, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, has claimed that Finch grabbed the woman in a headlock and then rammed her head into a metal gate leaving her with a fractured eye socket and cheekbones.

The woman managed to stagger into the Market Place where she was later found lying unconscious and badly injured and was taken to hospital.

Finch of North Quay, Great Yarmouth, has denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He claims that his handprint, which was found near the scene, was because he used the alleyway when he smoked cannabis, as there were no CCTV cameras in the area.

He also claimed that someone else could have been wearing his jeans and trainers which were found with spots of blood from the victim.

Finch said that he could not say who might have been wearing his clothing and said: “All I can say it was not me.”

He said a number of people had access to his flat and could have taken his jeans and trainers and then put them back.

He also denied that he had returned to his flat with blood on his hands or told his friends he had been in a fight.