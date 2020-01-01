Jury out in trial of lorry driver who knocked down pensioner
PUBLISHED: 13:16 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 January 2020
Archant
The jury has gone out in the trial of a lorry driver who ran over and killed an elderly pensioner crossing in front of his vehicle.
Dudley Howe, 82, died after being struck by the lorry while crossing Station Road, Attleborough, on Friday, October 6, 2017, on his way back from getting his flu jab at his doctor's surgery, Norwich Crown Court was told.
Simon Rayner, 52, of Abbot Road, Norwich, has denied causing death by careless driving.
The jury heard closing speeches and the summing up of the case before going out at lunchtime on Wednesday.
