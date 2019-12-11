Jury hears 999 call from daughter to say her mum had stabbed her dad

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondhama. Photo: Submitted Archant

A jury heard a dramatic 999 call made by a daughter to say her mother had just used a knife to stab her dad,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, is accused of killing Kumarthas Rajasingam, 57, at their home in Wymondham, Norfolk, on March 16.

Norwich Crown Court heard they had an "unhappy and volatile" relationship and had just had a meal and been drinking when she stabbed him in the back and stomach.

Mr Rajasingam died in hospital the next day despite undergoing surgery,

Kumarathas, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, denies murder.

The couple's daughter Elaxana, who was 26 at the time, is heard making the 999 call from her father's phone to call for help.

She told the operator: "My mum has just used a knife on him and he's bleeding and his breathing has changed."

Elaxana said her mother was still standing nearby and said that they had all been drinking that evening.

She said that she could see a wound to the stomach and said the incident had only just happened.

The jury also heard evidence from Home Office consultant pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow who said that either one of the stab wounds Mr Rajasingam received would have proved fatal because of the blood loss he had suffered,

She told the jury: "They were both fatal."

One of the blows cut through an artery and another through a main vein and she said although he underwent surgery promptly by the time he reached surgery he had lost a large amount of blood.

Dr Fitzpatrick-Swallow told the jury: "By that stage he had lost too much blood."

She said that moderate force would have been used to inflict the injuries and said that a wound to the back of the left hand could be consistent with a defensive wound.

She said that there was also an injury to the head which could have been caused when Mr Rajasingam hit his head as he fell to the floor.

Dr Fitzpatrick-Swallow also said there were revious old injuries found on the body including evidence of broken ribs and scars caused by a stabbing or an incised wound.

The jury heard Mr Rajasingam had in an interview months before the attack told police his wife had stabbed him twice before.

The trial continues.