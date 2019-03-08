Jury in trial of former magistrate accused of hammer attack discharged again

The jury in the trial of a former Norfolk magistrate and his son accused of attacking a former tenant with a hammer and a hockey stick during a dispute over his belongings has been discharged for a second time.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Nigel Stringer, 68, and his son Rowan, 24, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe.

They both deny racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm to Anthony Munatswa and alternative charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating. They have also denied racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on January 14 last year.

The jury in the previous trial was discharged in July this year two weeks into proceedings after one of the barristers in the case was unable to attend court for the foreseeable future.

The latest trial started at the end of October and the prosecution had reached the end of its case on Monday when the jury was discharged again.

The trial judge Ms Justice Russell told the jury that it was necessary to discharge the panel as one of the barristers in the case was unable to attend court for personal reasons.

A retrial will take place in March next year.