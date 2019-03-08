Search

Advanced search

Jury in trial of former magistrate accused of hammer attack discharged again

PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 11 November 2019

Former Norfolk magistrate Nigel Stringer. Picture: Ian Burt

Former Norfolk magistrate Nigel Stringer. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

The jury in the trial of a former Norfolk magistrate and his son accused of attacking a former tenant with a hammer and a hockey stick during a dispute over his belongings has been discharged for a second time.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Nigel Stringer, 68, and his son Rowan, 24, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe.

They both deny racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm to Anthony Munatswa and alternative charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating. They have also denied racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

You may also want to watch:

The offences are alleged to have taken place on January 14 last year.

The jury in the previous trial was discharged in July this year two weeks into proceedings after one of the barristers in the case was unable to attend court for the foreseeable future.

The latest trial started at the end of October and the prosecution had reached the end of its case on Monday when the jury was discharged again.

The trial judge Ms Justice Russell told the jury that it was necessary to discharge the panel as one of the barristers in the case was unable to attend court for personal reasons.

A retrial will take place in March next year.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

New restaurant launches at golf club – and it’s open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Sculpture in memory of fishermen to be unveiled on popular pier

South Pier in Lowestoft, close to where the new sculpture is to be installed. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists