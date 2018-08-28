Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Jury retires again in Lowestoft murder trial

PUBLISHED: 10:50 30 January 2019

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Sonya Duncan

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Jurors have retired again in the case of a Lowestoft man accused of stabbing his love rival to death.

Steven Butcher denies murdering 28-year-old Scott Tarrant outside the home of his former partner, and mother of Mr Tarrant’s child, in Underwood Close on July 7 last year.

Prosecutor Peter Gair claims Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant with “severe force” after the 28-year-old pushed over Butcher’s motorbike outside Rebecca Supple’s home.

Giving evidence, Butcher told jurors he was “petrified” of Mr Tarrant after being glassed and claiming Mr Tarrant held knives to his throat and eye in April 2017.

Butcher said it was Mr Tarrant who attacked him with the knife, and claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The trial, held at Ipswich Crown Court, began on January 14, with the jury retiring to consider their verdict at 3.43pm yesterday (January 29). Jurors were then recalled at 4.30pm and sent home for the night.

Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, returned to court this morning, with jurors retired again at 10.26pm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists