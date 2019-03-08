Jury hearing case of businessman charged with manslaughter hear closing speeches

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A jury in the trial of a businessman charged with manslaughter after a 29-year-old skip hire firm worker suffocated when his clothing became caught in a machine have been hearing closing speeches in the trial.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Criddle, from Watton, was working at Baldwin Skip Hire on May 15, 2017, when the accident happened involving waste-screening machinery, which had only just been bought for £18,000 on eBay, but was not fitted with the required safety guard, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Criddle by gross negligence and a charge involving neglect in failing to discharge a duty.

Judge Alice Robinson is expected to do her summing up on Tuesday before sending the jury of nine women and three men out to consider verdicts in the case.