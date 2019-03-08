Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jury hearing case of businessman charged with manslaughter hear closing speeches

PUBLISHED: 16:22 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 18 March 2019

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A jury in the trial of a businessman charged with manslaughter after a 29-year-old skip hire firm worker suffocated when his clothing became caught in a machine have been hearing closing speeches in the trial.

James Criddle, from Watton, was working at Baldwin Skip Hire on May 15, 2017, when the accident happened involving waste-screening machinery, which had only just been bought for £18,000 on eBay, but was not fitted with the required safety guard, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Criddle by gross negligence and a charge involving neglect in failing to discharge a duty.

Judge Alice Robinson is expected to do her summing up on Tuesday before sending the jury of nine women and three men out to consider verdicts in the case.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, charged with murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists