A Norwich Crown Court jury in the rape case of Patrick Collins have been sent home for the evening - Credit: Archant

A jury in the case of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman are to resume their deliberations tomorrow.

Patrick Collins, 56, formerly of Canterbury Place, Norwich, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of nine counts of rape and three of assault by penetration.

The offences are said to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The jury of seven men and five women were sent out to consider verdicts in the case at just before 12.50pm on Thursday (May 26) after Judge Antony Bate summed up evidence in the case.

Judge Bate sent the jury home for the night at 4.20pm on Thursday with jurors set to continue their deliberations on Friday (May 27) morning.

Earlier the jury heard closing speeches from Stephen Spence, prosecuting, and Matthew McNiff, defending Collins.

Collins denies all 12 offences.

The trial continues.

