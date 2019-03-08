Jury hear closing speeches in Norwich knife attack trial

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2017

A jury in the trial of two men accused of wounding one man and attempting to wound another in a knife attack are hearing closing speeches.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Aaron Goffin was stabbed in the arm and his friend, Yamana Partridge, narrowly avoided being slashed across the face following an argument on Castle Meadow, after Munsey Varnadore allegedly barged into Mr Partridge.

Varnadore, 20, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, and Cain Watson, 22, of Angel Road, Norwich, have denied wounding Mr Goffin with intent to cause GBH and attempting to wound Mr Partridge with intent and possession of a knife on July 30, 2017.

Abdul Kapadia, defending Varnadore, is giving his closing speech before Laura Kenyon, for Watson, makes her closing address. Watson did not appear in the dock on Wednesday (May 22) but the jury were told by Judge Maureen Bacon they "must not speculate about why he is not here".

The trial continues.