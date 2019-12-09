Search

Advanced search

Jury goes out in Norwich carjacking trial

PUBLISHED: 13:05 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 09 December 2019

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, is accused of being involved in a carjacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, on June 10.

You may also want to watch:

Alam has also denied robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority on the same date.

Alam who has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court claims that he was wrongly identified as being involved.

Another man Christy Cartman has already pleaded guilty to the offences.

The jury of nine men and three women heard closing speeches from the prosecution and defence before the case was summed up by Judge Anthony Bate.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder embraces Norwich City youngster Todd Cantwell following his side's 2-1 win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists