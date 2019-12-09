Jury goes out in Norwich carjacking trial

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking in Norwich in Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant Archant

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, is accused of being involved in a carjacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, on June 10.

Alam has also denied robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority on the same date.

Alam who has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court claims that he was wrongly identified as being involved.

Another man Christy Cartman has already pleaded guilty to the offences.

The jury of nine men and three women heard closing speeches from the prosecution and defence before the case was summed up by Judge Anthony Bate.