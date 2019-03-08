Jury sent out in King's Lynn rape trial

A Norwich Crown Court jury hearing the trial of a man accused of raping a woman as she walked home alone after a night out in King's Lynn, has been sent out to consider its verdict.

The woman, who had been drinking that evening, was walking on her own after an argument with her boyfriend, when she was approached by Gareth Thorpe, 38,

The prosecution allege Thorpe raped the woman, who was 22 at the time, in an alleyway near Highgate Infant School, on Gaywood Road, despite her repeatedly telling him "no."

Thorpe, of James Scott Close, Downham Market, has denied raping the woman in the early hours of January 27, last year.

He claims that the sex had been consensual.