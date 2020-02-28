Search

Jury goes out in trial of woman accused of murdering her husband

PUBLISHED: 13:52 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 28 February 2020

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

The jury hearing the trial of a woman accused of murdering her husband has gone out to consider its verdict.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17, last year, after being stabbed by his wife of 30 years at their Wymondham home the previous day.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

Judge Stephen Holt summed up the case to the jury of six men and six women at Norwich Crown Court before sending the jury out.

