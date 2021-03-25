Jury discharged in A47 double death dangerous driving trial
- Credit: Archant
A jury in the trial of a man accused of causing the deaths of two women on the A47 has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the case.
Simon Nortcliffe, 53, went on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied driving dangerously on the A47 New Road, near Mautby, causing the deaths of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78.
David Wilson, prosecuting, suggested the defendant had tragically fallen asleep prior to the crash, which happened at about 4.50pm on March 2 last year.
However John Morgans, for Nortcliffe, said the prosecution did not get close to making the jury sure the defendant had fallen asleep.
Judge Katharine Moore discharged the jury on Thursday afternoon (March 25) after they failed to reach a verdict, either unanimous or a majority, after having been out deliberating for more than nine hours.
The prosecution have been given until April 6 to decide whether or not there will be a retrial in the case.
