News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jury discharged in A47 double death dangerous driving trial

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:43 PM March 25, 2021   
The crash closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

The jury has been discharged in the case of Simon Nortcliffe, who went on trial having denied driving dangerously on the A47 causing the deaths of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78. - Credit: Archant

A jury in the trial of a man accused of causing the deaths of two women on the A47 has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the case.

Simon Nortcliffe, 53, went on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied driving dangerously on the A47 New Road, near Mautby, causing the deaths of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78.

David Wilson, prosecuting, suggested the defendant had tragically fallen asleep prior to the crash, which happened at about 4.50pm on March 2 last year.

However John Morgans, for Nortcliffe, said the prosecution did not get close to making the jury sure the defendant had fallen asleep.

Judge Katharine Moore discharged the jury on Thursday afternoon (March 25) after they failed to reach a verdict, either unanimous or a majority, after having been out deliberating for more than nine hours.

The prosecution have been given until April 6 to decide whether or not there will be a retrial in the case.


Most Read

  1. 1 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
  2. 2 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  3. 3 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  1. 4 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
  2. 5 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
  3. 6 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
  4. 7 Anger at 'wholesale destruction' of trees beside railway line
  5. 8 Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed
  6. 9 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  7. 10 Funeral director's heartfelt thanks to hospital staff who saved her life

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon