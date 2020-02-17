Search

Jury discharged in trial of woman accused of pushing friend downstairs

PUBLISHED: 14:03 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 17 February 2020

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The jury hearing a trial of a woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs leaving her with fatal head injuries has been discharged.

Rosalind Gray, 55, is accused of murder after pushing Linda Rainey, 60, downstairs in an argument over a cancelled trip to Marrakech, Norwich Crown Court has heard.

Ms Rainey was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later after her life support was turned off.

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 when it is alleged they tried to cover up what happened.

Judge Stephen Holt discharged the jury on Monday and a retrial will be on July 13.

