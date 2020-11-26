Jury discharged in case of man accused of Rambo knife attempted murder

Published: 2:12 PM November 26, 2020

A jury sworn in for the case of a 23-year-old accused of the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in Norwich has been discharged.

Raehein Phillips has been charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

It follows an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, Norwich, on May 13 this year when a man in his 30s was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

Phillips, from London, appeared at court on Wednesday (November 25) when he entered not guilty pleas to all three charges.

A jury of six men and six women were sworn in by Judge Katharine Moore on Wednesday (November 25) with the case set to open on Thursday (November 26).

But the jury was discharged on Thursday before the case was opened.

Judge Moore said the defendant had “dispensed” with his barrister Ben Gordon.

The case was adjourned until Friday (November 27) when it is hoped a new jury would be sworn in.