Paul Franey is on trial accused of wounding with intent following an incident at flats in Allison Bank, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A jury in the trial of a man accused of striking a friend repeatedly with a spirit level has been sent back out to continue deliberations.

Paul Franey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It follows an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24, 2018.

The jury of 10 men and two women has heard how the victim was attacked by Franey with a spirit level after a scuffle broke out when he attempted to stop him from driving home following an evening of heavy drinking.

Franey, of Verdens Lane, Wymondham, has accepted inflicting the victim's injuries, which include a fractured eye socket, but denies intent to cause "really serious injury".

The jury, initially sent out by Judge Alice Robinson on Tuesday (June 14) were sent back out to resume deliberations shortly before 11.20am on Wednesday (June 15).

The trial continues.