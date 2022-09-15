Simon Ward has gone on trial accused of wounding with intent after an attack near to the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A jury has gone out to consider a verdict in the case of a 36-year-old accused of stabbing a man in the face following an argument near a Norwich pub.

Simon Ward, 36, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of punching Luke Taylor in the face with "something sharp and pointed in his hand" near to the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, Norwich.

Mr Taylor suffered a "sizeable scar on his left cheek" following the attack on April 7 this year.

Ward, of no fixed address, has gone on trial having denied wounding with intent.

The jury of six men and six women was sent out to consider verdicts in the case at 10.46am on Thursday (September 15) after the case was summed up by Judge Andrew Shaw.

Judge Shaw said the only real issue in the case was "what Simon Ward intended when he hit Luke Taylor".

He said: "Did he intend to cause really serious harm to Mr Taylor or did he not?"

Judge Shaw said it was the prosecution's case that the injury the victim received "could only have been caused by a weapon" and by someone who stabbed someone in the face with a weapon while the defence argue jurors "can't be sure the injury was caused by a weapon" or that it was Ward's intention.

Ward has admitted separate offences of unlawful wounding on Mr Taylor and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the victim's friend.

The trial continues.