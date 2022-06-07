Delay in spirit level attack trial sees jurors sent home

Paul Franey has gone on trial accused of wounding with intent following an incident at flats in Allison Bank, Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of repeatedly beating a friend with a six-foot long spirit level have been sent home after the prosecutor was unwell.

Paul Franey, 22, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court, having denied wounding with intent.

It follows an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24, 2018.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, has told the jury of 10 men and two women that Franey embarked on a repeated and "prolonged" assault on the victim.

It came after the victim had tried to stop the defendant from leaving to drive home as he had been drinking.

Franey grabbed the victim by the throat and tried to gouge his eye but was glassed by victim who was then struck repeatedly by Franey with a six-foot long spirit level.

Jurors were expected to hear evidence on Tuesday (June 7) but Judge Alice Robinson told them Mr Durr was unwell.

Judge Robinson said: "Counsel for the prosecution is not well today, that's why he's not here.

"We're hoping he will be well enough to return tomorrow."

Judge Robinson adjourned the case until 10.30am on Wednesday (June 8).