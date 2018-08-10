Drug addict jailed for three years for selling £15 of heroin to undercover officer

Published: 5:57 PM August 10, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Junjs Renins was jailed for 3 years for supply of heroin. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 'hapless' drug addict has been jailed for three years after being caught selling £15 worth of heroin to an undercover officer in Norwich.

Junjs Renins, 37, was photographed on January 16 by a surveillance team selling two wraps an undercover officer known as 'Tommo', who had been making regular test purchases from a county line drug network known as the 'Kano' line.

It was part of Operation Granary - a six month operation targeting the sale of Class A drugs in Norwich.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Renins was a 'local drug addict' who became involved in dealing for the network.

'He is somebody committing acquisitive crime to please a drug habit,' he told the court.

You may also want to watch:

On January 8, 'Tommo' met with a local drug user named James, the court heard. He was given six mobile phone numbers associated with six different Norwich drug networks, including the 'Kano' line.

On January 16 'Tommo' was directed to Prince of Wales Road, where he met Renins and was given two wraps.

'Tommo got out £15 of taxpayers money invested by police in this operation and paid that to Mr Renins for the drugs which turned out to be heroin,' said Mr Youell.

Renins was arrested in April and gave no comment before admitting supply of heroin. In December 2017 he was given a suspended sentence of six weeks for shoplifting, which Judge Anthony Bate activated.

John Goodman, mitigating, said Renins was 'heavily addicted to Class A drugs,' but had got clean while on remand in prison.

He added. 'We need to get a sense of perspective in this case. In the entire period that Tommo was operating Junjs Renins once went round the corner with two wraps of heroin worth £15 and took the money. That's it.

'He was a buyer, not a seller. He lived in close proximity to the Just garage and rang the Kano number as one of his sellers. When he went to buy his own drugs he was cajoled to take two wraps round the corner to meet a gentleman. Rather stupidly, he did it.

'He has stood in line with others as hapless users feeding other people's profits. He has paid very dearly with a custody period.'

Renins, of Maidstone Road, was jailed for two years and 46 weeks for one count of supplying heroin. The six week suspended sentence will run consecutively.

Dealers can 'expect jail'

Judge Anthony Bate is presiding over more than 50 cases charged under the umbrella of Operation Granary, and has warned drug dealers could 'expect to be jailed'.

The oldest defendant in the operation is 57 and the youngest, 16, after police moved to make arrests in two weeks of enforcement in April.

It followed a six-month undercover operation to infiltrate 'county line' drug networks operating in the city.

29 adults and five children (aged under 18) are set to be sentenced over the next month, with nine adults and one child preparing to stand in seven separate trials in the autumn.

Ten further adults will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Bate added: 'The message will continue to go out from this court that anyone who joins in the distribution of Class A drugs in Norfolk can usually expect to be jailed.

'It is an evil trade, which brings much human misery in its wake.'