Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman

Published: 1:50 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM May 21, 2021

A man described as a danger to the public, who glassed a man with a broken bottle and robbed a female victim of £40 in a botched drugs deal, has been handed a nine-year sentence.

Junaid Luqman, 28, was said to be suffering from a psychotic episode brought on by his drug use, when he went on the crime spree on February 7, last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, said Luqman robbed a woman after meeting her to supply her drugs, near her flat in Geoffrey Watling Way, in Norwich's Riverside.

The court heard instead of handing over drugs, he snatched £40 from the victim and punched her in the face.

When a man, who had been with the victim that evening, came to her aid, Luqman attacked him with a broken bottle, slashing his face and causing an 8cms laceration, which needed nine stitches.

Mr Kerr said in an impact statement the victim said he has been left with a permanent scar and now suffers from anxiety and nightmares.

The court heard when police arrived on the scene, Luqman was in a highly agitated and manic state and had to be tasered and Parva was spray used to arrest him.

Luqman of Little John Road, Norwich, admitted robbery, affray and having an offensive weapon and was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Recorder John Bate-Williams said that reports showed Luqman was a danger to the public and imposed an extended nine year sentence, made up of six years custody and three years extended licence.

He said that psychiatrists reports showed Luqman's mental health suffered through his use of illicit drugs.

Recorder Bate-Williams said drugs and alcohol seemed to be a trigger and accepted Luqman spent time in hospital getting treatment before being fit to plead.

He told Luqman he should use his time in prison to tackle his drug use: "Keep away from people that mean you return to drug use."

Gavin Cowe, defending, said Luqman had very little recollection of what happened that day.

"All these offences occurred within a very short period of time."