Driver denies hitting cyclist in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:50 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 17 June 2019

Julio Pereira, of Toftes Place, Norwich, has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of driving without due care and attention. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A driver accused of driving into the path of a cyclist in Norwich and causing him to suffer broken bones has denied the charge in court.

Julio Pereira, 35, of Toftes Place, Norwich, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said that on December 5 last year the defendant pulled out of Southwell Road, at the junction with Trafalgar Street, into the path of a cyclist.

He said the cyclist hit the side of his car and sustained broken bones in his foot.

Pereira, who represented himself in court, denied hitting the cyclist.

Pereira is due to appear in Norwich Margistrates' Court for trial on August 21.

