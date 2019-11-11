Woman who stole £9,500 from her disabled brother back in court

A woman who stole £9,500 from her disabled brother to fund her own home improvements will be ordered to repay as much as she can afford today.

Julie Copping, 53, was given power of attorney over her brother's affairs after the death of their mother but then used this as an opportunity to steal the cash from his bank account over a seven-month period, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said she was meant to be looking after the interests of her brother, who has a mental disability, but instead she spent the cash on herself and used some of the money for home renovations.

The thefts came to light after the brother realised the cash being withdrawn from his account did not match the money which was being spent on his needs.

The court heard that Copping had since repaid £6,000 of the money and was planning to repay all the cash, although at the moment the brother was having no contact with her.

Copping, of Heyford Road, Norwich, admitted theft of £9,611 between January 2018 and July 2018.

Jailing her for nine months, Judge Anthony Bate said she had been in breach of a high degree of trust that had been placed in her to look after her brother, who was disabled.

He told her: "Those that breach that trust and steal substantial amounts of money, as you have done, have to be properly punished for it."

Copping will return to court today for a Proceeds of Crime hearing when financial investigators will attempt to claw back as much of the money as they can.