Search

Advanced search

Woman who stole £9,500 from her disabled brother back in court

11 November, 2019 - 07:00
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman who stole £9,500 from her disabled brother to fund her own home improvements will be ordered to repay as much as she can afford today.

Julie Copping, 53, was given power of attorney over her brother's affairs after the death of their mother but then used this as an opportunity to steal the cash from his bank account over a seven-month period, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said she was meant to be looking after the interests of her brother, who has a mental disability, but instead she spent the cash on herself and used some of the money for home renovations.

The thefts came to light after the brother realised the cash being withdrawn from his account did not match the money which was being spent on his needs.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Copping had since repaid £6,000 of the money and was planning to repay all the cash, although at the moment the brother was having no contact with her.

Copping, of Heyford Road, Norwich, admitted theft of £9,611 between January 2018 and July 2018.

Jailing her for nine months, Judge Anthony Bate said she had been in breach of a high degree of trust that had been placed in her to look after her brother, who was disabled.

He told her: "Those that breach that trust and steal substantial amounts of money, as you have done, have to be properly punished for it."

Copping will return to court today for a Proceeds of Crime hearing when financial investigators will attempt to claw back as much of the money as they can.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of “shock from fireworks”

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

Company ‘devastated’ after trusted employee stole £30,000 of stock

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of “shock from fireworks”

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

Company ‘devastated’ after trusted employee stole £30,000 of stock

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of “shock from fireworks”

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Woman who stole £9,500 from her disabled brother back in court

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Dad who sparked manhunt after fleeing hospital to be sentenced

Sanjay Morrison sparked a manhunt when he escaped from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Murder trial to begin today

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists