Woman who stole from disabled brother has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 11 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman who stole £9,500 from her disabled brother to fund her own home improvements has had her hearing to claw back cash adjourned.

Julie Copping, 53, was given power of attorney over her brother's affairs after the death of their mother but then used this as an opportunity to steal cash from his bank account over a seven-month period, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Copping of Heyford Road, Norwich, admitted theft of £9,611 between January 2018 and July 2018 and was jailed nine months in September, this year.

At an earlier hearing the court heard she had repaid £6000 of the money and was planning to repay all the cash.

Copping was back in court for a proceeds of crime hearing to claw back cash but the hearing was adjourned until December 2,

At her sentencing hearing Judge Anthony Bate told her that she had been in breach of a high degree of trust that had been placed in her.

