Trial of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl now set to start in June

The trial of a former law lecturer who has pleaded not guilty to two charges of raping a girl under the age of 13 is now due to start on June 4 2019.

Julian Myerscough appears at Ipswich Crown Court. Photo: Phil Morley. Julian Myerscough appears at Ipswich Crown Court. Photo: Phil Morley.

Julian Myerscough, 56, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court for two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by penetration, four counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one count of assaulting/ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering.

The former UEA lecturer was arrested in Romania in July 2018 and returned to the UK.

Mr Myerscough denies all current charges.

He is expected to have his case mentioned at Ipswich later this week, ahead of the June trial.