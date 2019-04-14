Friend of Julian Assange says embassy was ‘worse than prison’

Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he was found guilty of breaching his bail. Picture: PA Wire

A Suffolk man who housed Julian Assange for 13 months has described the Wikileaks founder’s time in the Ecuadorian embassy as “worse than prison”.

Vaughan Smith leaves the City of Westminster Magistrates Court, London, in 2010 after offering his estate as a bail address for Julian Assange. Photo: PA Vaughan Smith leaves the City of Westminster Magistrates Court, London, in 2010 after offering his estate as a bail address for Julian Assange. Photo: PA

Vaughan Smith, 55, was the first person to offer Mr Assange, 47, refuge at his Ellingham Hall home, near Bungay, after being released on bail following sexual assault and rape charges.

The Australian journalist spent 13 months living with Mr Smith from December 2010 before he asked for protection from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, as he believed he would be extradited to the US for his role in publishing secret American documents.

He was arrested on Friday after spending seven years at the diplomatic base.

Mr Smith, a journalist, said: “For the last six months I have visited him every two weeks with some friends just to give him social interaction. He saw very few people every day and just needed to be contacted. He found the solitude on the weekends to be particularly difficult.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at Ellingham Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at Ellingham Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

“He is very mentally and physically robust but he has lost a lot of weight and in the last year the Ecuadorians have tried to push him out.”

He said they took away his internet access, put cameras in every room, reduced him visiting rights and did not let him talk to the press.

“They applied pressure to make it worse, it was worse than prison with no outside space or social life but he is a fighter,” he said.

Foreign minister José Valencia says the embassy kicked him out after he damaged the building by riding his skateboard and playing football, insulted workers and used a phone not registered with the embassy.

Ellingham Hall. Picture: Archant Ellingham Hall. Picture: Archant

But Mr Smith said it was unlikely to be true and added: “He didn’t do any of those things when he lived in Ellingham Hall, it is propaganda.”

Mr Smith first met Mr Assange at a talk in Washington in relation to the release of the video Collateral Murder, which showed an US Apache helicopter fire at civilians and reporters.

Later, Mr Smith said: “He knocked on my door and asked if he could give a press conference. Then he went to prison for two weeks based on sexual misconduct allegations. I was the only one in the court room who had a property suitable, as any London property would not have been possible because of the press interest. He wouldn’t have been able to go outside, near a window, so I volunteered.”

Westminster Magistrates’ Court found Mr Assange guilty of breaching bail, for which he faces up to a year in prison. He is due to face a hearing over his possible extradition to the US on May 2.