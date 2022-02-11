News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Judge urges stately home neighbours to settle dispute to avoid trial

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:36 PM February 11, 2022
Bylaugh Hall

Bylaugh Hall, near Swanton Morley, was once the third largest estate in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

A judge has urged the two sides in a dispute between the owners of Norfolk stately home and a neighbouring campsite to settle their differences to avoid an expensive trial. 

Andreas Medler, 52, of Beechwood Avenue in Aylmerton, is accused of causing criminal damage when he drove over a lawn at Bylaugh Hall. 

He also faces a charge of stealing a dog collar that was taken during an incident involving dogs belonging to Ben Budworth, owner of Bylaugh Hall.

At a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, solicitors for Mr Medler sought more evidence of when photos showing damage to the lawn were taken.

District judge David Wilson urged both parties to consider whether the return of the dog collar and remedial action to repair the grass was a “more sensible” solution rather than a trial schedule for February 24 that is expected to take up half a day of court time.

Mr Budworth, who is owner and publisher of The Lady magazine, bought the historic hall, just outside Swanton Morley, in 2016.

